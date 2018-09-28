Terra Tech Corp. CEO, Derek Peterson, to Participate in 'Fireside Chat' Interview at Forbes Under 30 Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Derek Peterson, will participate in a ‘Fireside Chat' interview with Mona Zhang, Editor, Word on the Tree , at the Forbes Under 30 Summit .

The ‘Fireside Chat' will take place at 2:35 pm ET on Monday, October 1st as part of the Conference's cannabis track , which will be held at City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02108. Mr. Peterson will discuss his experiences founding and managing the first publicly-traded cannabis company to actually touch the plant, as well as his insights into the future of the industry, including the direction of public policy and the emerging investment opportunities.

Derek Peterson, Chairman and CEO, commented, "The Forbes Under 30 Summit is a major event for game-changers and entrepreneurs, attracting over 7,000 attendees and hosting 24 focused industry content tracks. As the first publicly-traded cannabis company to touch the plant, Terra Tech has helped shape the investment community's perception of cannabis and has played a breakthrough role in navigating the complex and ever-changing regulatory environment. I am pleased to be invited to speak about our experiences, and the opportunity ahead of us, at such a prestigious event and at a time when the cannabis industry is experiencing unprecedented attention."

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California and medical and adult-use dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in Terra Tech Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to Terra Tech Corp.'s (i) product demand, market and customer acceptance of its equipment and other goods, (ii) ability to obtain financing to expand its operations, (iii) ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (iv) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (v) ability to integrate GrowOp Technology Ltd. into its operations as a reporting issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and (vi) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on Terra Tech Corp.'s website does not constitute a part of this release.