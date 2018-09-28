Abeona Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor and scientific conferences. To access the events that are accessible via live webcasts, please visit the investor section of Abeona's website, www.abeonatherapeutics.com .



Presentation: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, October 1st at 12:35 PM ET

Presenter: Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor7/abeo/

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: Wednesday, October 3rd at 2:30 PM PT

Presenter: Max Colao, Chief Commercial Officer

Location: La Jolla, CA

Date: Wednesday, October 3rd at 4:00 PM PT

Panel discussion: "Opportunities and Challenges in Rare Disease"

Participant: Max Colao, Chief Commercial Officer

Location: La Jolla, CA

Chardan 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 9th at 3:15 PM ET

Presenter: Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/chard2/abeo/

About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV- NAGLU), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). Abeona is also developing ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for CLN3 disease, ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of CLN1 disease, EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona is developing a proprietary vector platform, AIM™, for next generation product candidates. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Christine Silverstein

SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

+1 (646) 813-4707

csilverstein@abeonatherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

+1 (212) 253-8881

lgranito@berrypr.com



