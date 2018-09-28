HK Bellawings Jet Limited Firms Up Orders for Six Global Aircraft

Follows LOI signed at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva

Hong Kong's third-largest fleet operator firms up order for four Global 6500 and two Global 7500 business jets

Recently launched Global 6500 jet and the Global 7500 aircraft set the standard with the longest range and the largest cabins in their respective classes – all with Bombardier's signature smooth ride

Latest business jets to join HK Bellawings Jet Limited's existing fleet of Challenger and Global aircraft

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that HK Bellawings Jet Limited, the third-largest aircraft management company in Hong Kong, has firmed up an order for four Global 6500 and two Global 7500 business jets, and maintains options for 12 Global aircraft. The order follows the LOI signed at EBACE in Geneva earlier this year. The transaction for the firm order is valued at approximately $370 million US, based on the 2018 list prices for typically equipped aircraft. The value could increase to $1.142 billion US with all options exercised.

"We're thrilled that HK Bellawings Jet Limited has chosen the Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft to expand its growing fleet of business jets," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "These industry leading aircraft offer the largest cabins, the longest range and the smoothest ride in their respective classes. With wide-open living spaces, refined interior design, and the total performance synonymous with Global business jets, the new Global family is perfectly suited to meet the needs of the most discerning travelers in the region."

"We are very impressed with Bombardier's overall product portfolio," said HK Bellawings' President Mr. Zhang Yijia. "The new Global 6500 and the unmatched Global 7500 business jets will be an excellent complement to our existing mid cabin capabilities and overall fleet that are unmatched in private aviation. The Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft align with HK Bellawings' rapid development to be a one-stop business aviation solution, empowering us to reach higher and further in the long run."

The Global 6500 aircraft joins the high-performing Global aircraft family, offering additional range and speed, as well as highly favorable operating costs versus smaller competing aircraft with less range. The Global 6500 can connect Hong Kong or Singapore with London*.

The Global 7500 aircraft has an unmatched range of 7,700 nautical miles, a full 300 nautical miles further than initial commitments*. Offering spaciousness that is unique among business jets, with a full-size kitchen and four true living spaces, the Global 7500 jet is the only business aircraft that can connect New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco, nonstop*. The Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft also feature Bombardier's patented Nuage seat, which was meticulously designed for maximum comfort and is exclusive to the new Global family of aircraft.

Based in Hong Kong, HK Bellawings Jet Limited is a distinguished business jet management company dedicated to providing a diverse array of professional, highly efficient and comprehensive business aviation services and solutions, which include business jet management, aircraft maintenance, travel concierge service, aircraft acquisition service, and business aviation consultancy. They operate a fleet of Challenger and Global business aircraft.

*Under certain operating conditions.

