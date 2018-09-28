Cannabis Science, Inc. Appoints Dr. Joe Wilson, an Information Technology and Risk Management Expert, to Its International Government Affairs Board

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Dr. Joe Wilson, an information technology (IT) and risk management expert, to its International Government Affairs Board (IGAB). For over 20 years, Dr. Wilson has successfully promoted the adoption and use of IT security standards and measurements inside public and private organizations. He has been an active participant with the development of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, and will advise CBIS in a number of areas, including IT security, risk management, blockchain applications, international collaborations, and public/private partnerships.



As a military veteran, Dr. Wilson provides volunteer services to the American Red Cross to assist veterans' with transitioning into cybersecurity work positions. In his civic role, Dr. Wilson is a board member of the Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce. The Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce helps promote local business growth and development through its collaboration with government, industry, business, and academia. These partnerships have successfully created business opportunities for Nevada companies both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Wilson recently visited South Africa as a member of Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval's 2018 trade mission to Africa. While in South Africa, the Governor's delegation, including Dr. Wilson, visited with Pan African Agriculture & Food Security Ambassador Brylyne Chitsunge, a member of CBIS' Scientific Advisory Board and CEO of Elpasso Farms, one of the leading commercial farms in South Africa. Dr. Wilson had the opportunity to discuss the Elpasso Farm initiatives with CBIS in Southern Africa, generally, as well as the Company's specific drug-development activities in South Africa to include research, development, clinical trials, education, training, and job creation.

A press statement regarding Governor Sandoval's trade mission to Africa can be viewed at http://diversifynevada.com/news/news-articles/nevada-in-africa-trade-mission-wraps-up-in-durban-south-africa

Dr. Wilson is the founder and CEO for CyberEnginuity, LLC. Dr. Wilson founded CyberEnginuity's parent company, TelcoCapital, in 2002 in Seattle, WA. Dr. Wilson has been an IT security professional for over 20 years. His background includes the role of engineer/scientist at The Boeing Company in Seattle, where he was responsible for designing secure air-to-ground communications systems and cryptographically-secure network management systems. At the Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, WA), he was an infrastructure consulting engineer while contracting for Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology (IT) service, a consulting and business solutions company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. TCS is comprised of over 100 operating companies, with operations in more than 100 countries across six continents, and exports products and services to over 150 countries.

Dr. Wilson joins CBIS' IGAB at an important time and is expected to contribute significantly to this advisory board's relaunch. The Company recently announced Mr. Jacques Walker as the new President of its IGAB. Mr. Walker joined the IGAB in 2016, and has actively supported a number of CBIS' U.S. and international research, development, education, and training initiatives. "We are excited to have Dr. Wilson join the CBIS team," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-founder. "Dr. Wilson is a seasoned and recognized high-technology expert. And perhaps more importantly, Joe is quite astute at understanding the applications of technology and how disruptive technologies can add value to business operations. Additionally, Dr. Wilson has experience with public/private partnerships and will advise the Company on our international collaborations."

Dr. Wilson is a 2013 Ph.D. graduate with distinction from Capella University (Minneapolis, MN). He majored in Information Technology, with a specialization in IT Assurance and Security. His research interest revolves around cybersecurity ethics, policy, and legal issues.

Dr. Wilson is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) in good standing with (ISC)2 since 2006. As a college educator for sixteen years, Joe attained a Post Master's Certificate in College Teaching (2007) from Capella University (Minneapolis, MO). He currently teaches online cybersecurity courses at Liberty University (Lynchburg, MO), and is a cybersecurity subject matter expert for colleges and universities. Joe is an honorary member of the Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education.

As an IT Security and Risk Management consulting professional, Dr. Wilson provides leadership to public and private organizations for the ongoing evolution of their regulatory compliance programs. A recent client of Dr. Wilson was recognized by a leading industry auditor to be a national leader among similar businesses in designing and maintaining mature compliance management programs in the areas of ISO 27002, NIST-800, GLBA, HIPPA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, Nevada NRS 603a, Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00, FTC Red Flags Rule, and the NY Cybersecurity Requirements for Financial Organizations.

Dr. Wilson is passionate about promoting the adoption and use of IT security standards and measurements inside public and private organizations. He has been an active participant with the development of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. This project was commissioned by the U.S. Department of Commerce under Executive Order 13636, and provides policy-based approaches for cybersecurity risk management. The Framework is recognized internationally as an effective and essential cybersecurity protection capability.

Dr. Wilson is also the founder of Innovative Blockchain, LLC, which provides education, training, and consulting services for emerging blockchain applications.

Cannabis Science's primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

To help accomplish this, Cannabis Science recently launched the Cannabis Science Global Consortium as a framework and platform to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium links universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, the characterization of medicines, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





