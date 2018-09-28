uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:



Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York City.



Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz, on Tuesday, October 2 nd at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, in New York City.



Matt Kapusta , chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 3 rd at 9:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website . The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, in La Jolla, CA.



Jonathan Garen , chief business officer at uniQure, will participate in the spotlight session: "Commercializing Gene Therapies for Hemophilia", on Wednesday, October 3 rd at 10:45 a.m. PT, and present a corporate update on Wednesday, October 3 rd at 2:45 p.m. PT.



Chardan 2 nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central, in New York City.



Robert Gut , M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Chardan analyst Gbola Amusa, on Tuesday, October 9 th at 10:00 a.m. ET.



26th Annual Congress of the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) at the Swiss Tech Convention Center, in Lausanne, CH.



Multiple abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the scientific conference being held October 16-19, 2018. Further details to be announced when ESGCT convenes.



2nd Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Conference at the Novotel London West, in London, UK.



Sander van Deventer , M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion: "Gaining Insights into How Investors View the Gene Therapy Space", on October 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. GMT.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com