Stemline Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics, announced today that Ivan Bergstein, M.D., Stemline's CEO, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 4:40 PM ET, being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

The Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM ET, being held at the Sofitel New York in New York City.

A webcast of both presentations can be viewed on the company's website at www.stemline.com .

About BPDCN

Please visit the BPDCN disease awareness website: www.bpdcninfo.com .

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics. Stemline is developing three clinical stage product candidates, ELZONRISTM (tagraxofusp; SL-401), SL-801, and SL-701. ELZONRIS is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) present on a range of malignancies. ELZONRIS has completed a pivotal trial in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), for which it was granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD). The pivotal trial met its primary endpoint, and a Biologics License Application (BLA) has been accepted for filing and granted Priority Review by the FDA. ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in clinical trials in additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF), and others. SL-801 is a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of XPO1 that is currently in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced solid tumors; dose escalation is ongoing. SL-701, an immunotherapeutic, has completed a Phase 2 trial in patients with second-line glioblastoma; data and next steps for the program are being evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the success and timing of our BLA submission to the FDA; the success and timing of our clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates, including site initiation, institutional review board approval, scientific review committee approval, patient accrual, safety, tolerability and efficacy data observed, and input from regulatory authorities including the risk that the FDA or other ex-U.S. national drug authority ultimately does not agree with our data, find our data supportive of approval, or approve any of our product candidates; our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates; market acceptance of our products; reimbursement available for our products; our available cash and investments; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; our ability to manufacture; the performance of third-party manufacturers, clinical research organizations, clinical trial sponsors and clinical trial investigators; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.