Ocwen Financial Provides Update on Acquisition of PHH Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) ("Ocwen" or the "Company"), a leading financial services holding company, provides the following update on its pending acquisition of PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH) ("PHH").



As previously disclosed, Ocwen and PHH have been working diligently to close the pending transaction. The parties have now received all regulatory, governmental entity and contractual approvals and consents in order to be in a position to close. The approval from the New York Department of Financial Services is subject to certain conditions, as further described in Ocwen's Form 8-K filed today, available at http://shareholders.ocwen.com/financial-information/sec-filings. The parties intend to close the transaction within the next 10 days.

As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, Ocwen will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PHH for approximately $360 million in cash or $11 per diluted common share.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, services and originates loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website (www.Ocwen.com ) .

