Nexstim Plc supports 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic and diagnostic application, today announces its support for the 10th International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) which will be held on 12-13 October 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

The symposium attracts a wide international audience from Europe, US and Asia and provides an update on Navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for both therapy and brain mapping by leaders in their respective fields.

The keynote lecture will be given by Professor Johannes Schramm, former chairman of neurosurgery from the Medical School of the University of Bonn. Professor Schramm played an essential role in the clinical development and introduction of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring and mapping for the resection of brain tumors.

Professor Peter Vajkoczy and Professor Bernhard Meyer, the two chairmen of the two hosting neurosurgical departments, will give an insight into their own experience and how they developed their approach working with nTMS data in clinical routine.

Professor Alvaro Pascual-Leone from Harvard Medical School and Professor Jean-Pascal LeFaucheur, from the Paris-Est Créteil University will hold presentations on the therapeutic use of navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Professor LeFaucheur is the corresponding author of the European guidelines on the therapeutic use of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). Professor Pascual-Leone is one of the world leaders in the development of transcranial magnetic stimulation in cognitive neuroscience and for therapeutic applications in neurology, psychiatry, and neurorehabilitation.

Nexstim's system for navigated brain stimulation (NBS) will be showcased at the symposium. It is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim Plc said: "We are pleased to support this symposium that has established its place as an important meeting for the experts in the field of navigated brain stimulation. The symposium has repeatedly attracted a large international audience to discuss the latest developments in the field. This also indicates growing international interest across physicians in the use of TMS in neurosurgery and in the treatment of depression and pain.

The symposium is organised by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Klinikum rechts der Isar, TU München and supported by Nexstim.

