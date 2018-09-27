Gritstone Oncology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Gritstone Oncology. In addition, Gritstone Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Gritstone Oncology's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on Sept. 28, 2018, under the ticker symbol "GRTS". The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Gritstone Oncology, are expected to be approximately $100 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 2, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering became effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 27, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-631-274-2806, or email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient's tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients' TSNA to drive the patient's immune system to attack and destroy tumors.

Contacts

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

(510) 871-6161

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com