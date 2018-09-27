MGT Capital Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MGT Capital Investments, Inc.- MGTI

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of MGT Capital Investments, Inc. ("MGT" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: MGTI) resulting from allegations that MGT and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



If you purchased MGT securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MGT Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com .

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a lawsuit against a former officer of MGT as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in "highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump' schemes...from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of three public companies, including MGT. The SEC complaint further alleges that the schemes "enrich[ed] Defendants by millions of dollars, [and] left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

On this news, MGT stock fell $0.195 per share, or over 33%, over the next two trading days to close at $0.395 per share on September 10, 2018, damaging investors.

