Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Class A Common Stock Offering

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of a public offering (the "Offering") of 6,150,000 shares of its Class A common stock ("Class A Common Stock") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $37.5 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 922,500 shares of Class A Common Stock. The Company anticipates the proceeds from the Offering (after underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) will be approximately $35.6 million, excluding any exercise of the Company's option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock. The Company intends to contribute all of the net proceeds of the Offering to Rosehill Operating Company, LLC ("Rosehill Operating") in exchange for a number of units in Rosehill Operating equal to the number of shares of Class A Common Stock issued by the Company in the Offering. Rosehill Operating intends to use the net proceeds to finance its development plan and for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential future acquisitions.

Citigroup, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to the Offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the Company's use of proceeds from the Offering, represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Company's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

