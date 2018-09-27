DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, announced that Mike ("MJ") Jackson has been appointed as its new Senior Director, Group Sales. In this role, he will work to increase hotel room night production, as part of the organization's group sales and destination services team. He will also take a leadership role in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Convention Center, "Boca-wide" events and hotel community partners to achieve more destination-wide bookings.

Jackson joins DTPB with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and sales management, with a concentration on corporate, association, religious and multicultural organizations. In 2016, MJ was recognized by the National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners as its Sales Manager of the Year.

From 2005 to 2017, Jackson was a National Sales Manager with Destination DC, where he demonstrated a consistent track record of booking in-house and city-wide business; he held the same role with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau from 2000 to 2004. His background also includes hotel sales and hotel operations, with tenures at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Atlanta and the Westin Atlanta North, as well as the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel. He is an active member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI), American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners (NCBMP), Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE).

Kelly Cavers, senior vice president of Group Sales and Destination Services at DTPB, said, "MJ brings a wealth of experience from other destination marketing organizations, as well as an insider's knowledge of selling large city-wide events."

Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB, added, "We're happy to have someone with his skills and strong industry contacts on our team, as we continue to promote The Palm Beaches as ‘The Best Way to Meet in Florida'."

"I'm excited to tell the story of why meeting planners should consider this truly amazing destination, which is so much more than just beautiful beaches," said Jackson. "The Palm Beaches' size and diversity provide a broad appeal to all market segments, and I look forward to making customers aware of the great opportunity to stage memorable and successful events they can host amongst the 39 cities and towns that make up Palm Beach County."

For more information on groups, meetings and conventions in The Palm Beaches, visit https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings.

