Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options

NANAIMO, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AEP) today announces that the Company has granted 230,000 stock options to employees and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.65 per share in respect of 130,000 options, and exercisable at $0.44 per share in respect of 100,000 options. All options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant, with 1/3 of the options vesting every six months after the date of grant.



About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

Atlas Engineered Products is a leading supplier of trusses and engineered wood products. Atlas was formed over 18 years ago and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in British Columbia and Ontario to meet the needs of residential and commercial builders. Atlas has expert design and engineering teams, multiple-shift state-of-the-art truss manufacturing operations, and large inventories of engineered beam and flooring components. Atlas aims to grow its base of business across Canada by pursuing an aggressive acquisition and consolidation and product diversification strategy. Atlas will bring its construction industry partners across Canada unparalleled excellence in service, product, and support and is committed to supplying them with the full array of components and assemblies they might require for their projects – from design to lockup.

For further information please contact:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.

Guy Champagne, President

Phone: 1-250-754-1400

Email: info@atlasep.ca

Unit 102, 6551 Aulds Road

Nanaimo, BC V9S 5X9

www.atlasengineeredproducts.com

For investor relations please contact:

Rob Gamley

Phone: 1-604-689-7422

Email: rob@contactfinancial.com

Contact Financial Corp.

810 – 609 Granville St.

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company including those to be described in the Filing Statement filed by the Company on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.