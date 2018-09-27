Veru to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in New York

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mitchell Steiner, will present an overview of the company's development programs at the following investor conferences.



Presentation details:

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 Time: 8:55 a.m. EDT Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel Event: Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 Time: 4 p.m. EDT Location: Sofitel New York Hotel

A webcast of the Cantor Fitzgerald presentation will be available at www.verupharma.com . Listeners are encouraged to visit the web site at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. The presentation will be archived and accessible on the web site for at least 90 days.



About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for prostate cancer and prostate cancer supportive care as well as near term specialty pharmaceuticals to address significant unmet needs in urology.

The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes zuclomiphene citrate (also known as VERU-944, cis-clomiphene) and VERU-111 (bisindole). Zuclomiphene citrate is an estrogen receptor agonist being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by hormone treatment for men with advanced prostate cancer. VERU-111 is an oral, next-generation, first-in-class agent that targets alpha and beta subunits caused by cells to form cellular microtubules to treat castration and novel androgen blocking agent (abiraterone or enzalutamide) resistant metastatic prostate cancer that Veru expects to enter Phase 1/2 development in late 2018.

Veru is also advancing four new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology. Tamsulosin DRS granules and Tamsulosin XR capsules are formulations of tamsulosin that avoid the "food effect" in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance (NDA filing expected in 2019). Veru is also developing Tadalafil/Finasteride combination tablets for inhibition of both phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) and 5-alpha-reductase to shrink an enlarged prostate, treat symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia and to treat erectile dysfunction (NDA filing expected in 2019). Finally, Solifenacin delayed release granules are a formulation of a selective M3 muscarinic receptor antagonist for the treatment of overactive bladder in patients who have difficulty with swallowing tablets (NDA filing expected in 2019).

Veru's currently marketed products include the PREBOOST® medicated individual wipe for the prevention of premature ejaculation and the FC2 Female Condom®. The Female Health Company Division markets the FC2 Female Condom® in the global public health sector to improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. To learn more please visit www.verupharma.com .

