COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COCP) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cocrystal and/or BioZone securities between September 23, 2013 to September 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price;



this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC;



defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and



as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 3, 2014, BioZone announced it had finalized its merger with Cocrystal Discovery Inc., forming Cocrystal Pharma on April 15, 2014. Thereafter, Cocrystal Pharma repeatedly assured investors regarding the accuracy of its financial reporting, the disclosure of any material changes to the company's internal control over financial reporting and the disclosure of all fraud.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") charged 10 individuals, including Cocrystal Pharma Director Phillip Frost and the controlling shareholders of BioZone, for participating in long-running fraudulent schemes that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales and caused significant harm to retail investors.

On this news, shares of Cocrystal fell more than 15% over two days to close at $3.16 on September 11, 2018, and now trades at $2.31 per share.

