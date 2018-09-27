California Water Service Sponsors California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge

SAN JOSE, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) has joined the California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge to help Californians statewide gain access to safe drinking water. The utility is providing a total of $10,500 in prize money, awarding $1,500 to each of the seven general award winners, which include the Rising Innovator Award, Ready-to-Go Award (based on feasibility of implementation), Moonshot Award, Most Engaging By Design Award, Most Data-licious Award, Team Spirit and Collaboration Award, and People's Choice Award.



The California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge is organized by the Governor's Office of Planning and Research and West Big Data Innovation Hub, and supported by the Water Foundation, Imagine H2O, Bay Area Council, Water Education for Latino Leaders, and Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, along with numerous state agencies. The Challenge invites participants to utilize data to better understand communities' access to safe drinking water, anticipate vulnerabilities, and identify and develop solutions to bring safe, affordable, and reliable water service to vulnerable California communities.



"While our customers can count on reliable, high-quality water utility service day in and day out, not all Californians can enjoy what is often taken for granted," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. "We are pleased to support the California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge and encourage participants to help find opportunities and solutions that will bring safe, reliable water service to all residents in the state."



To participate, visit waterchallenge.data.ca.gov. Winners will be announced at the Challenge Summit and Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2018.



California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434