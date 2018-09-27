Empire Communities Honoured with Three Awards at the OHBA 2018 Awards of Distinction

Vaughan, ON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of Canada's largest homebuilders, is thrilled to have been honoured with three Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) awards this past Tuesday evening in Ottawa, Ontario. The Empire team has been recognized in the categories of Social Media Campaign for Love Design, Live Empire, Low-Rise Ad Campaign for Empire Legacy, and Model Home for Empire Riverland.





OHBA Award Winning Model Home - Coastal Chic - Empire Riverland.



OHBA Award Winning Low-Rise Ad Campaign - Empire Legacy.









The awards of distinction brought together the very best talent in the industry to be recognized for their accomplishments. Both Social Media Campaign and Model Home awards were presented to the Empire Riverland community in Breslau, Ontario. The Love Design, Live Empire campaign showcased the beautiful model homes that were designed by interior designer Andrew Pike and filmed by LuxStory Media. Each of the five model homes was skillfully designed to reflect a different design style, which gave every type of homeowner the opportunity to envision their dream home. The Coastal Chic model home design took home the top prize in its category.

Empire Legacy in Thorold, Ontario was awarded the winning Low-Rise Ad Campaign through the joint efforts of Empire's Marketing team and digital partners at Pureblink. As Thorold's first master-planned community, Empire Legacy will bring more than 1,000 new townhomes and detached homes to the heart of the Niagara region. To assist with the homebuying journey, Empire introduced an immersive media campaign, A Home for Generations, that captures the big and small life moments that happen in a home.

"At Empire, we are always looking ahead to push ourselves in the industry and to be recognized by OHBA for our hard work feels incredible," says Sue MacKay, VP of Marketing at Empire Communities. "We are so thankful for everyone who helped us on these campaigns and wish a congratulations to everyone recognized on Tuesday night."

This year, there was a record 511 entries submitted into the OHBA awards program. Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of home ownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000-member companies organized into 29 local associations across the province.



EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities ( empirecommunities.com ) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 12,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest homebuilders in Canada with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern U.S. States.



-30-





MEDIA CONTACT:

Atara Cadesky, Marketing Coordinator

acadesky@empirecommunities.com or 905-307-8102 x. 1164

Attachments

Atara Cadesky Empire Communities 905-307-8102 x. 1164 acadesky@empirecommunities.com