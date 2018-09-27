CANARIE National Summit to Investigate the Implications of an Automation Nation

Speakers to discuss artificial intelligence and its impact on research, business, and government



OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANARIE, a vital component of Canada's digital infrastructure supporting research, education and innovation, today announced the final program for its National Summit, being held in Ottawa on October 2 and 3, 2018.

The Summit will highlight the transformative effects of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) across a range of sectors, and explore how human systems are evolving to manage the economic, social, and ethical impacts of this change

The Summit will also incorporate a celebration of CANARIE's 25th anniversary on the evening of October 2.

In order of appearance, Summit sessions include:

CANARIE is grateful for the support and collaboration of its sponsors. The Summit's Platinum Sponsor, Juniper Networks, has been a CANARIE technology partner for more than fifteen years. CANARIE and Juniper have worked together to ensure networking technologies continue to evolve to benefit Canada's research, education and innovation communities.

"Juniper Networks is a leading innovator in today's digital transformation era. Juniper has enabled customers to connect to everything and empower everyone in ways that have literally changed the world. We provide industry leading solutions designed to meet the unique challenges of every business", said Jason Black, Senior Director of Sales – Canada, Juniper Networks. "Through innovative thinking, performance, automation, and commitment, Juniper has enabled the world's best networks; has enabled enterprises to automate; connect to the multi cloud and transform their business safely and securely. Juniper Networks is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the CANARIE National Summit 2018 to share their industry leading solutions and innovations."

In addition to the speakers listed above, CANARIE's President and CEO will provide an overview of CANARIE's proposed initiatives for its 2020-2025 mandate. Attendees are encouraged to use this time to ask questions and provide feedback on the organization's evolution.

The Summit has almost reached capacity, but limited seats are available. More information may be found at https://canariesummit.ca





For more information, please contact:

Ela Yazdani

Director, Communications

CANARIE Inc.

(613) 943-5432

ela.yazdani@canarie.ca

About CANARIE

CANARIE strengthens Canadian leadership in science and technology by delivering digital infrastructure to support world-class research that directly benefits all Canadians.

CANARIE and its twelve provincial and territorial partners form Canada's National Research and Education Network. This ultra-high-speed network connects Canada's researchers, educators and innovators to each other and to global data, technology, and colleagues.

Beyond the network, CANARIE funds and promotes reusable research software tools and national research data management initiatives to accelerate discovery, provides identity management services to the academic community, and offers advanced networking and cloud resources to boost commercialization in Canada's technology sector.

Established in 1993, CANARIE is a non-profit corporation, with the majority of its funding provided by the Government of Canada.