NRPA Recognizes Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation with its Best in Innovation Award

Ashburn, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is proud to recognize Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation with its Best in Innovation Award. New this year, the award, which recognizes the best of the best in park and recreation innovation, was presented at the 2018 NRPA Annual Conference, Sept. 25–27, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Best in Innovation Award winner is selected based on popular vote.

Also, the recipient of NRPA's Innovation in Health Award, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation was recognized for its Parks After Dark program. Targeted to communities with high rates of poverty, violence, obesity and systems-involved youth, the goals of the program are to decrease violence and increase social cohesion, physical activity, perceptions of safety, collaboration among stakeholders to offer services at parks, access to recreational programming and services and cost savings for the county.

"NRPA is proud to recognize Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation with this award," said Barbara Tulipane, CAE, NRPA president and CEO. "Like so many other park and recreation agencies across the country, they are transforming lives and communities through innovative programming and thinking."

Watch this video to learn more about the department's award-winning Parks After Dark program.

NRPA Innovation Awards recognize park and recreation agencies nationwide that have improved and empowered their communities through innovative practices in park design, health and wellness, conservation and social equity. To learn more about these awards — including this year's winners — click here.

