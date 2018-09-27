The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LCI, PZZA, PM, and PVG

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Papa John's International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris' much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

