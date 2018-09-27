PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Moderate Panel at The MicroCap Conference, "Investing in Blockchain and Alternative Technologies"





Panel being held on Monday, October 1st at 12:00pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Group, a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will moderate a panel at The MicroCap Conference being held on October 1-2, 2018 in New York City, NY. PCG is also a co-sponsor of the Conference.

The panel, "Investing in Blockchain and Alternative Technologies", will take place on Monday, October 1st at 12:00pm ET. Panelists include Bruce Elliott, President, ICOx Innovations Inc.; Albert Santalo, CEO, 8Base, Inc.; Christopher Daniels, CEO, HUTN, Inc., and Louis Taubman, Managing Partner, Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC.

"The use of blockchain and alternative technologies has been proliferating, as has the number of companies offering investment exposure to their growing adoption. I look forward to hosting the unique companies on the panel as they present to the focused investors at The MicroCap Conference," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

For more information about The MicroCap Conference or to register, go to: https://microcapconf.com/

About The MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com





Contact: Silvana Da Luca COO, Blockchain & Crypto Markets O: 212-201-0902