Edmonton's Most Desirable District Offers Exclusive Update on ICE District Construction

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ICE District showcased the progress to-date of several anchor projects in downtown Edmonton with an exclusive comprehensive construction media tour. As an extension to the previous year's tour, media were shown the considerable advancements to JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District (JW Marriott), SKY Residences and ICE District Plaza.



On the heels of the Stantec Tower opening, media were given a first-look at the design forward, open-concept suites of SKY Residences atop the tallest tower west of Toronto. With 483 private condominium suites and 14 unique floor plans available, SKY Residences boasts 20,000 square feet of privileged amenity space on the 30th floor, offering residents exclusive access to a rooftop patio, outdoor fireplaces, a demonstration kitchen, fitness centre and more. SKY Residences will be move-in ready in fall 2019.

Inside only the third JW Marriott hotel in Canada, media were introduced to the future home of an outdoor BBQ and cocktail bar on the fifth floor of the hotel, overlooking a high-performance fitness centre. The full-service fitness facility will offer the latest technology, training philosophies and first-class personal service for both hotel guests and residents of the almost sold-out (95 per cent sold) Legends Private Residences. The luxury hotel will also feature a restaurant operated by one of Canada's leading restaurant and event groups Oliver and Bonacini Restaurants and ten meeting spaces newly named after iconic Edmonton Oilers Alumni.

Just steps away from JW Marriott, media were given a first-look at the 50,000 square foot ICE District Plaza (the Plaza). Slated to be the epicentre of energy, the Plaza can host up to 8,000 people and will be open and programmable year-round. Underneath the Plaza, the substantial ICE District Central Parkade is being constructed which will offer a significant increase in parking and accessibility options. The Plaza is expected to open in spring/summer 2019.

"Today's tour was a great example of how the vision of ICE District is truly coming to life," said Glen Scott, President of Katz Group Real Estate. "ICE District is proud to deliver to the city what we promised – an amenity-rich, prosperous and convenience-focused District that continues to exceed expectations as it evolves."

ICE District also features the already opened Rogers Place, Grand Villa Casino, Downtown Edmonton Community Arena, Edmonton Tower and Stantec headquarters. The entire district is well-connected and accessible with various pedway systems, pedestrian-designated streets, central parking stalls, designated drop-off and pick-up locations, and easy transit options.

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

