Financial Fitness for Life Expands Leadership Team

Overland Park, Kan., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Fitness for Life announces that Christian Mango has joined as executive vice president, becoming a critical member of the leadership team. Mango is responsible for the distribution and servicing of Financial Fitness for Life retirement plan solutions, including robust education services, data analytics solutions and asset management products. With the appointment of Mango, Financial Fitness for Life continues to invest in building its business. Financial Fitness for Life provides comprehensive solutions that address a number of critical challenges facing employer-sponsored retirement plans.

"Christian will be a great asset to our organization," said Robert J. Cruz, executive vice president and managing director of Financial Fitness for Life. "He brings a desire to have a purposeful impact, which is exactly what we strive for by making employees financially fit, every day."

Mango's addition to the company demonstrates its commitment to attracting the most talented people in the retirement industry. Mango has 21 years of investment industry experience. Christian has been recognized as a top professional by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) each year since 2014. Prior to joining Financial Fitness for Life he served as the defined contribution consultant at BlackRock, and he has held senior sales roles at Pioneer Investments, Touchstone Investments, Natixis Global Associates and Citigroup Global Asset Management.

Under the firm's new leadership of Cruz and Mango, Financial Fitness for Life has taken steps to invigorate the culture, enabling the team to provide clients more empowerment, encouragement and knowledge. Mango is a catalyst to achieve not only Financial Fitness for Life's growth objectives, but also the objectives of Prime Capital Investment Advisors.

"I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic organization that keeps client focus, innovation and simplicity at the center of everything we do," said Mango. "I'm looking forward to working with our team to build and grow the firm."

About Financial Fitness for Life

Financial Fitness for Life provides embedded services including robust participant education, unbiased underlying investments and plan health analytics as well as an ERISA 3(38) offering designed to provide plan sponsors with fiduciary protection.

Advisory services offered through Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC doing business as Financial Fitness for Life. Prime Capital Investment Advisors and Financial Fitness for Life are related entities and are under common control.

Attachment

Tom Heapes Trozzolo Communications Group (816) 842-8111 theapes@trozzolo.com