CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSLA, AMPE and SBGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Tesla, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Tesla, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm's length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair's controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC's determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

To learn more about the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

