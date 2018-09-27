UltiSat a Proud Member of "Team UEC Electronics" on $949.9M SPAWAR Contract

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, Inc., a Speedcast Company, is proud to announce that it will perform as subcontractor to UEC Electronics to provide Cyber Mission Systems, Kitting and Supplies to the Space and Naval Warfare Center (SPAWAR) Atlantic. UEC Electronics joins four other prime contractors who were recently awarded a seven-year, $949.9M combined IDIQ supply contract to the U.S. Navy.



As a subcontractor to UEC, UltiSat personnel will provide subject matter expertise in support of the development and execution of the U.S. Navy's Operation Center Systems (OCS), Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Systems, and Global Network Solutions.

"The opportunity to perform on this program further strengthens UltiSat's role as a trusted provider of "high touch" professional services to the U.S. Government," said Mike Carew, VP Sales for UltiSat. "Our mission is to assist Team UEC Electronics through the provision of well-qualified personnel in the fields of Operational and Technical Intelligence, Network and Systems Engineering, Network Management, COTM System Design and Integration, Information Technology, Information Assurance, Information Security, and Data Analytics and Processing."

About UEC Electronics:

Founded in 1995, UEC Electronics is subsidiary of Arotech's (Nasdaq ARTX) Power Systems Division. Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in two business areas: interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets; and power systems and batteries for the military, commercial and medical markets. Arotech operates through two major business divisions: Training and Simulation, and Power Systems. The Arotech Power Systems Division develops and provides sophisticated portable energy solutions designed to complex and demanding customer specifications. These solutions are used for diverse applications from vehicle power, clean energy power generation, power distribution and management, military field equipment to life-vest lights, satellite radios and unmanned vehicles. Arotech's solutions are produced primarily for military, aerospace and industrial customers. For more info, contact Nancy Straight at nancystraight@uec-electronics.com or 843-552-8682.

About UltiSat:

UltiSat Inc., a Speedcast Company, is a global leader in the provision of mission-critical, managed network solutions and high-touch professional services. Our products and services incorporate Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), wireless and terrestrial technologies. We support a wide array of customer applications including treaty compliance monitoring, broadband connectivity for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), logistics management, maritime and tactical converged networks, and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (AISR). UltiSat solutions are offered to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 135 countries on 7 continents around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best-fit/best-value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, and Inter-Governmental Organizations (IGOs). For more information, please visit www.ultisat.com .

