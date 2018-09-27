SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of NiSource Inc. (NI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NiSource Inc. ("NiSource" or the "Company") (NYSE:NI). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ni.



The investigation concerns whether NiSource and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. Following this news, NiSource's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 14, 2018, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased NiSource shares, you can assist this investigation

