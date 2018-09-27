Siyata Mobile Signs Master Supply Agreement with Canadian Leading Tier 1 Cellular Operator for Uniden® UV350

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") ((TSX-V:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems, is pleased to announce the completion of a Master Supply Agreement ("MSA") with a leading Tier 1 cellular operator in Canada. This agreement is a prerequisite to launching the Uniden® UV350 with this operator in Canada and covers all the terms and conditions related to the distribution, pricing, logistics, warranty, legal terms and more.



"We have been working closely with this leading Tier 1 operator for over a year in order to expand our reach throughout Canada and are pleased to finalize this critical agreement," stated Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile. "The market size in Canada is several times larger than any of our existing sales channels and we anticipate high impact revenue growth as a result. We are very excited for our upcoming launch with this highly respected, cellular operator and are confident, that our perseverance towards this initiative will bring tremendous value for our shareholders."

The Company will announce the official launch date of the Uniden® UV350 shortly.

The Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE is the world's first and only in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") that is compatible on "Band 14." The Uniden® UV350 is an all-in-one, purpose built in-vehicle Internet of Things ("IoT") device to upgrade antiquated two-way radio technology as a smarter, more advanced solution to communicate, navigate and create in-vehicle efficiencies never seen before in the commercial fleet and vehicle market. Android-based applications and other features available for download on the Uniden® UV350 help improve driver/worker safety and create efficiencies not offered by single purpose hardware which clutter the inside of a vehicle cabin which can be distracting for drivers.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.



Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

