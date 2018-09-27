Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Universal Forest Products®
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com
Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2018
Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer
Press Release
Tuesday, October 16, 2018 (after market)
Conference Call
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
8:30 a.m. ET
* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast
U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad
Conference ID
1793238
Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, November 17, 2018
855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-8367
For more information, please contact:
Lynn Afendoulis, Director of Corporate Communications, 616-365-1502