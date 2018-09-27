AGMA Announces Motion + Power Technology Expo - the Premier Power Transmission Event Uniting the Supply Chain

DETROIT, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, has announced its inaugural event in October 2019. This unique trade show and conference, will bring 4,000 professionals looking for technical solutions from across the Mechanical Power Transmission, Fluid Power and Electrical Drive industries for three days of educational sessions, networking, and a full exhibit hall featuring industry leading companies. Motion + Power Technology Expo will take place at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI, October 15-17, 2019 and is owned and operated by The American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA).



The new Motion + Power Technology Expo will feature 80,000 net square feet of space, and include 300+ exhibitors from across the supply chain including gear companies, machine tools suppliers and electric drive solutions. The National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) will be a co-sponsor of the show, and will host a 5,000 set square foot Pavilion within the show, featuring 50 exhibitors.

"We are excited to transform Gear Expo into the MPT Expo with our partners including the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA). This is much more than a name change; through MPT Expo, AGMA is transforming the legacy of Gear Expo to include solutions from the mechanical, fluid and electric industries," said Matthew Croson, President, AGMA. "By creating a wider focus, exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect with more buyers from a wide variety of industries, and attendees will be presented with all three power transmission solution sets in one place. MPT Expo will be a great place to see and test out all of the latest advances in the industry."

With such important industry partnerships like the one created with NFPA, both associations are dedicated to keeping a technically-focused education program. Those in attendance will be offered a wide-ranging series of informative seminars taught by industry leaders and insiders. MPT Expo will be a convenient and affordable destination to advance one's knowledge of the industry, hone technical skills, and dive into the latest research and technical developments. Additional information about MPT Expo and new association partnerships will be released over the next few months.

Hundreds of companies have already signed up for exhibit space on the show floor, including industry leaders Timken Power Systems, Meritor, EMAG LLC, Gleason Corporation, Klingelnberg, Kapp Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry America, and others. Click here for access to the interactive floor plan. For additional information about exhibiting or details regarding the new show, please email Jenny Blackford at blackford@agma.org .

About Motion + Power Technology Expo:

The Motion + Power Technology Expo will be held in Detroit, MI October 15-17, 2019 at the Cobo Center. Exhibitors will span the 80,000 sq. ft. of floor space with more than 4,000 attendees visiting their booths. Education classes and the annual AGMA Fall Technical Meeting will be held in conjunction with the Expo. MPT Expo will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition. For more information, visit www.MotionPowerExpo.com.

About AGMA:

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for Technical Committee 60 of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com