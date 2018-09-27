OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor Two Medical Meetings in October

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today it will continue its Premier sponsorship for the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine ("AACPDM"), which will take place October 9-13 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Additionally, the Company will sponsor the 2018 Scoliosis Research Society ("SRS") 53rd Annual Meeting & Course, which will take place October 10-13 in Bologna, Italy.



AACPDM is comprised of over 1,100 health professionals dedicated to providing multidisciplinary scientific education and promoting excellence in research and services for the benefit of people with and at risk for cerebral palsy and other childhood-onset disabilities. Surgical intervention is one treatment modality for children with cerebral palsy and OrthoPediatrics is uniquely positioned to help surgeons treat patients through implant systems specifically designed for pediatric statures.

SRS is an international organization dedicated to the education, research and treatment of spinal deformity. The society is directly aligned with OrthoPediatrics' cause to help children with pediatric orthopedic conditions. The Company's industry-leading deformity correction portfolio offers pediatric orthopedic surgeons a variety of treatment options. The Company currently markets several unique surgical systems designed specifically for pediatric spinal deformity patients, including the RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System, BandLoc 5.5/6.0 System, a sublaminar banding technology, and the latest addition, FIREFLY, a unique 3D printed, patient specific navigational technology platform used to aid in safe and accurate pedicle screw placement, making spine surgery safer for kids.

David Bailey, Executive Vice President, stated, "We are proud to continue our partnerships with both AACPDM and SRS and share our innovative technology with healthcare providers working to make a difference in the lives of children suffering from treatable orthopedic conditions. We look forward to the societies' continued success as delivering hands-on surgeon education and training remain one of the key elements to our mission."

In addition, OrthoPediatrics is sponsoring the following traveling scholarships and awards for practicing surgeons to attend these educational events.

OrthoPediatrics International Pediatric Spine Fellowship is aimed at international surgeons looking to complete a pediatric fellowship and enhance or develop a new technique related to spine deformity with the goal to disseminate acquired knowledge in their country.

is aimed at international surgeons looking to complete a pediatric fellowship and enhance or develop a new technique related to spine deformity with the goal to disseminate acquired knowledge in their country. OrthoPediatrics SRS Annual Meeting Scholarship for Residents and Fellows also provides the opportunity for orthopedic or neurosurgery residents and pediatric orthopedic or spine fellows, to help satisfy their strong interest in pursuing pediatric spinal deformity.

also provides the opportunity for orthopedic or neurosurgery residents and pediatric orthopedic or spine fellows, to help satisfy their strong interest in pursuing pediatric spinal deformity. AACPDM OrthoPediatrics ® Travel Scholarship Information provides the ability for six AACPDM fellow and student members to attend the annual meeting who otherwise would not be able to attend. Recipients include residents or fellows in training, first year physicians, and allied health professionals.

About RESPONSE™ Scoliosis System

Designed with a complete focus on children, the RESPONSE system offers a simple, technologically advanced system of instruments and implants to treat spinal deformity. The system is intended for immobilization and stabilization of the posterior, non-cervical spine in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion for the following indications: degenerative disc disease (defined as back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies), spondylolisthesis, trauma (i.e., fracture or dislocation), spinal stenosis, curvatures (i.e., scoliosis, kyphosis, or lordosis), tumor, pseudarthrosis, and/or failed previous fusion.

About BandLoc 5.5/6.0mm System

The BandLoc 5.5/6.0mm System is a pedicle-sparing, sub-laminar polyester band technique for treating a wide variety of complex spinal pathologies – such as Scoliosis. The system features a unique pre-assembled implant design, which incorporates RESPONSE 5.5/6.0 set screw technology. The BandLoc system accepts both a 5.5 and 6.0mm rod diameter in CoCr and Titanium and features innovation, and simple tensioning instrumentation.

About FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guide

The FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Technology Platform was developed by Mighty Oak Medical, an independent incubator focused on developing and marketing spinal technologies that improve operating room efficiencies, surgical outcomes, and the overall patient experience, by leveraging the talents of experienced surgeons and biomedical engineers. FIREFLY® Technology physically guides the surgeon to follow the trajectories selected during the concierge, presurgical planning process for that individual patient. The FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Technology Platform is FDA-cleared for use in the USA, and approved for use in Australia.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 25 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com