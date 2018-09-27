SURGE LAUNCHES ANDROID VOLT 5XL

Las Vegas, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG) a rapidly growing technology company with holdings in Telecom, Blockchain Fintech, and Digital Marketing, announced the rollout of the Surge Volt 5XL Android Smartphone.

"It is really gratifying to be able to offer customers a high-powered and quality smartphone that's affordable," said Brian Cox, Surge Holdings, CEO. "For a kick-off promotion, we have packaged the Volt with an extremely aggressive six months of SurgePhone Wireless service included, all for only $99."

The Volt 5XL will be the flagship smartphone for SurgePhone Wireless and be sold online and distributed through the SurgePays Blockchain SaaS network of convenient stores, markets, bodegas, and wireless stores.

Cox further stated, "While ultimately the handsets are a vehicle to provide service and a means to create reoccurring, compounding revenue, we saw an opportunity to give the customer a legitimately better product while further monetizing the long-term relationship with our consumers."

Surge Holdings Inc. is a rapidly growing company that utilizes emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, and the overlooked.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

