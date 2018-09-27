Join The Imaging Alliance in New York City on November 7 as it Salutes and Celebrates Photographers Who Give Back

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Imaging Alliance will honor four photojournalists and storytellers who use their talents to give back and heighten awareness of some of the world's greatest social and economic challenges through their work during its fourth annual Imaging Alliance Salutes Photographers Who Give Back event on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.



This year's honorees are:

Larry C. Price – Price has been working on a powerful and poignant photo project documenting child labor around the world. He utilizes photography and multimedia journalism to provide a deeper understanding of the far reaching consequences resulting from environmental destruction and pollution.

Price has been working on a powerful and poignant photo project documenting child labor around the world. He utilizes photography and multimedia journalism to provide a deeper understanding of the far reaching consequences resulting from environmental destruction and pollution. Danfung Dennis and Eric Strauss – Dennis and Strauss's "This Is Climate Change" is a four-part virtual reality / immersive series that transports viewers into an unfolding global crisis. The VR series doesn't just bring awareness to audiences about the devastating effects of climate change, it calls on them to take action.

Dennis and Strauss's is a four-part virtual reality / immersive series that transports viewers into an unfolding global crisis. The VR series doesn't just bring awareness to audiences about the devastating effects of climate change, it calls on them to take action. Linda Solomon – Solomon is the founder of Pictures of Hope , whose mission is to change children's lives, one life at a time. Pictures of Hope shows each child there is hope and they are not forgotten. Through photography, homeless and underprivileged children and youth share their innermost feelings and reveal their dreams in photographs.

In addition to the above honorees, 16-year old Benjamin Mack-Jackson will be presented with the Anthony M. Ruotolo Photojournalism Award for his project documenting the efforts of World War II veterans . Mack-Jackson's mission is to provide knowledge and inspiration to younger generations, so they can better appreciate and understand what the greatest generation endured all while preserving their memories.

Jennifer Rozenbaum, professional photographer and Long Island native, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

Sponsors include The Imaging Alliance, Madavor Media, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, Sigma, Olympus, Tamron, Panasonic and Digital Imaging Reporter.

EVENT SUMMARY

WHAT: 4th Annual Imaging Alliance Salutes Photographers Who Give Back

DATE: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

TIME: 6 – 9 p.m. EST

LOCATION: SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011

REGISTRATION: $25 (all proceeds go to charity) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-imaging-alliance-salutes-photographers-who-give-back-tickets-47250533618

About The Imaging Alliance:

The Imaging Alliance actively promotes the economic growth and sustainable development of both current and future imaging applications. The alliance creates a sense of community among its members through philanthropic spirit in support of products and services that lead to innovation in capturing, printing, sharing, experiencing, enhancing, storing and distributing visual communication.