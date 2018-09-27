Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI, NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") will release its third quarter 2018 operational and financial results after market close on October 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-866-223-7781
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-340-2218
|Webcast:
|www.yamana.com
|Conference Call Replay
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|7856108
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 9, 2018.
About Yamana
Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com