Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release

Globe Newswire  
September 27, 2018
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI, NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") will release its third quarter 2018 operational and financial results after market close on October 25, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details

Toll Free (North America):   1-866-223-7781
Toronto Local and International:   416-340-2218
Webcast:   www.yamana.com
     
Conference Call Replay    
     
Toll Free (North America):   1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International:   905-694-9451
Passcode:    7856108

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 9, 2018.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.  Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com 

20120131-yama200.jpg

