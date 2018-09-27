World-Class Keynotes, Customer Presentations, and Technical Seminars: Final Agenda Available for 2018 Global Altair Technology Conference

TROY, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) announces the final agenda, including additional speakers, for its 2018 Global Altair Technology Conference , taking place at the Palais des Congrès d'Issy in Paris, France from October 16 –18. Volvo Cars, LG, ClassNK, and Team Tao are the latest additions to an impressive list of keynote presentations by Ferrari, Harvard Business School and Zaha Hadid. The world's leading digital event will offer in-depth workshops, deep technical sessions and keynote presentations on the latest trends in Design for 3D printing, generative design, multi-disciplinary optimization, IoT and the digital twin, e-mobility, and machine learning.



The 2018 Global Altair Technology Conference will take place at the Palais des Congrès d'Issy in Paris, France from October 16 –18





The 3-day event kicks off with in-depth academic and industry seminars on October 16, including a presentation from BMW on its award-winning i8 Roadster 3D printed bracket. On October 17, attendees will enjoy a full day of visionary keynote lectures from industry leaders and technical experts from across the world. James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Altair, will discuss Altair's vision for Simulation-Driven Innovation and top technical executives will showcase the very latest Altair technology innovations including the recently launched Altair Inspire™ platform, the release of free Basic Editions of its Model-Based Development suite, and the introduction of OpenMatrix™, an open-source computational programming language. Eight technical tracks of customer presentations on October 18 will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest technology applications, covering over 10 simulation topics such as electromagnetics, crash and safety, fluid dynamics, and model-based development.

"The power of simulation to drive product design continues to accelerate each year, and the annual Altair Technology Conference provides an excellent way to learn about new trends, technologies and applications to bring innovative products to market faster," said Jeff Brennan, Chief Marketing Officer of Altair. "This year's conference in Paris, our 10th annual event held in Europe, is now a truly global event, and with such a rich agenda, will be a landmark event for the engineering and design community."

Demonstrating the effective use of simulation, optimization, and HPC, the technical showcase will feature several stunning exhibits including a self-balancing scooter, an American football helmet, an airplane door developed by Sogeclair, the Shell Eco car and more solutions from Altair's technical ally ecosystem. Gold sponsors of the event include Dell, Oracle, HBM Prenscia and Intel. Media sponsors include Automobil Industrie, Konstruktionspraxis, cad-magazine, cao.fr, Develop3D, Digital Engineering Magazin, AutoCad Magazin, Scientific Computing World, and JEC. The complete list of participating sponsors and exhibitors is available here .

Register now to attend this limited seating event at http://www.altairatc.com/paris2018 .

About Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair transforms design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. Our broad portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enable Simulation-Driven Innovation™ for our customers. With more than 2,000 employees, Altair is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA and operates 71 offices throughout 24 countries. Altair serves more than 5,000 customers across broad industry segments. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

