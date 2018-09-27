Assure Holdings Appoints Trent Carman as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (TSXV:IOM, OTCQB:ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, has appointed Trent Carman as chief financial officer, effective October 22nd, 2018.



Carman comes to Assure with more than 20 years of CFO experience, including over 15 years of healthcare industry expertise for both public and private organizations. Most recently he served as CFO for Vivos Therapeutics and prior to that was CFO at Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) for over 13 years.

While at Air Methods, the largest air medical and air tourism operator in the United States, Carman was instrumental in driving the company's rapid growth through multiple M&A transactions and prudent financial management. Under his financial guidance, Air Methods completed five major acquisitions totaling approximately $565 million and secured $2.5 billion in financing. During his tenure, Carman was pivotal in growing Air Method's enterprise value from approximately $100 million to over $2 billion.

"Trent will be an invaluable asset to our organization with his wealth of knowledge and financial expertise in the healthcare industry and in particular revenue cycle billing," said John Farlinger, executive chairman and interim CEO of Assure. "As our platform's reputation grows and we continue to expand into new states and verticals, Trent's background in leading the financial aspects of organizations through periods of rapid revenue growth will be integral to our success."

Commenting on his appointment, Carman stated, "Assure has a unique, turnkey platform that has earned an impressive reputation across the neuromonitoring marketplace as they continue to increase their footprint throughout the United States. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience leading rapidly growing companies in the healthcare industry to implement the necessary financial and operational strategies conducive to Assure's expansion efforts."

Carman began his professional career at KPMG in 1984. He holds a Master of Business Administration, with an emphasis in finance, from Indiana University.

Concurrent with his appointment, Carman will receive 400,000 options of Assure pursuant to the Employee stock option plan of Assure. The particular terms of the options will be disclosed to the market once the options are granted. The grant of these options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

