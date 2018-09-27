Theratechnologies' CFO to Attend Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

MONTREAL, Quebec, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) is pleased to announce that Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will make a presentation at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 2, 2018 in New York City.



The presentation will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Track 3-Empire Ballroom 2 of the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel.

"The Conference represents a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Company and its potential for growth. Trogarzo™ (ibalizumab-uiyk) injection and EGRIFTA® (tesamorelin for injection) are giving our Company an unprecedented momentum that I will be happy to illustrate in more details while also presenting our longer-term strategy," stated Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

