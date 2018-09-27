National Announces Expansion of Equity Research Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) ("National" or the "Company"), a leading full-service independent brokerage, investment banking, trading, insurance, accounting and asset management firm, today announced the expansion of its equity research team to include the following new hires:



David Toti has joined as Managing Director of Equity Research

Matthew Galinko has joined as a Senior Equity Research Analyst, Technology

Paul Bienstock has joined as a Senior Equity Research Analyst, Medical Devices

Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National stated, "We are extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our equity research team which enables us to increase the quality and depth of our research coverage. We believe these additions underscore our commitment to providing our clients with high quality investment ideas."

Mr. Mullen added, "We welcome David, Matthew and Paul to our growing team and look forward to the value they will add to our research department."

About David Toti

David Toti has joined National as Managing Director of Equity Research covering REITs. Prior to joining National, Mr. Toti spent a combined fourteen years as a Director or an Equity Research Analyst at a number of financial institutions including Lehman Brothers, Citigroup, and BB&T Capital Markets. During that time he has covered most real estate sub-sectors and garnered several awards, including Starmine's "Top Stock Picker Award – 2015" for the REIT sector. David holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. in Real Estate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.



About Matthew Galinko

Matthew Galinko has joined National as a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Technology and focused on the Internet of Things. Mr. Galinko has covered the technology sector since 2007, including small caps at Sidoti & Company and multi-cap software at Battle Road Research. Mr. Galinko holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Business from Brandeis University.



About Paul Bienstock

Paul Bienstock has joined National as a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Medical Devices. Mr. Bienstock is a seasoned professional who has spent nearly 20 years as an Analyst at a number of institutions, with a strong focus on healthcare and the medical device space. Mr. Bienstock has also covered the investment grade/high yield credit space and most recently acted as a Portfolio Manager focused on healthcare investments. Mr. Bienstock holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brandeis University, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from New York University, a Master's degree in Taxation from Pace University, and is also a Certified Financial Advisor (CFA).



About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation and insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With over 1,000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, Gilman Ciocia, Inc. and GC Capital Corporation. Formed as a holding company in 1999, National Holdings' largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.nhld.com . Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) through its affiliate FBIO Acquisition, Inc., is a majority shareholder of NHLD.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about National Holdings, Inc., its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond National Holdings, Inc.'s control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in National Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and National undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACT

Eric Hazard for National

917-765-8720

national@fullyvested.com