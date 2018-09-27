Vecna Government Solutions Announces three DoD contract wins

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecna Government Solutions today announces contract awards by Naval Hospital Camp Lejune, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and Fort Belvoir Army Community Hospital to implement its patient self-service solution.



Vecna's system has been deployed to more than 1,000 facilities across the nation, including VA, DoD, and commercial health care centers. Vecna's technology enables patients to quickly and securely check in for all types of health care appointments, including medical clinic, dental, pharmacy, lab, radiology and more. Vecna kiosks make it simple for patients to view and verify their demographic information. Electronic forms and survey features help streamline the patient experience. Vecna's system interfaces with a wide range of EHR systems, including (CHCS/AHLTA), VistA, Cerner, and many others. Staff rely on the Vecna system to know which patients have arrived, monitor how long they have been waiting, and track their visit status. The system's powerful workflow engine helps staff manage queuing prioritization, room assignments, and more.

"We are proud to have been selected and look forward to supporting all three DoD facilities," said Jason Washington, Vecna's Senior Government Program Manager.

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) recently issued a new Authority To Operate (ATO) for the Vecna system. Vecna kiosks currently process over 5 million check-ins per month in VA and DoD health centers.

For additional information on Vecna's solutions please visit:

https://healthcare.vecna.com/government/

About Vecna Technologies

Vecna has deployed and supported patient self-service solutions in VA, DoD and commercial hospitals since 2004. As a market leader in patient engagement, to date, Vecna has deployed more than 10,000 devices and over 100 million patients have successfully used our platform across 1100+ acute and ambulatory sites. Vecna's enterprise platform allows hospitals and clinics to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients alike, ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.