Renaissance BioScience appoints Morris Chen as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance BioScience Corp., a leading global yeast technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Morris Chen to the company's board of directors. Mr. Chen is a successful and experienced entrepreneur who engages in real estate development projects in Canada and the United States. He is also a director of Wealth One Bank, a Schedule 1 Canadian bank, and a director of a TSX-listed company, CIBT Education Group Inc. In addition, Mr. Chen chairs the North America Investment and Trade Promotion Association, a body that promotes investment, trade and co-operation between both China and Canada and China and the U.S., and that also aims to strengthen business relations between Chinese and North American enterprises.



"We are honoured and pleased to welcome Mr. Chen to the Renaissance board of directors. He is an accomplished international businessman with extensive industrial and financial experience and contacts around the world. He is a strong supporter of the company's mission and his contribution will be a welcome addition to the board," said Maurice Boucher, Renaissance's Executive Chairman.

"I'm very pleased to be joining the Renaissance board of directors at such a significant moment in the company's growth and development," said Mr. Chen. "The company has outstanding potential and I look forward to contributing to its future success."

About Renaissance BioScience Corp.

Renaissance BioScience Corp., based in Vancouver, Canada, is a privately held applied life sciences company that develops novel, yeast-based, patent-protected technologies for the global food, beverage, nutrition, biofuel and pharmaceutical industries. The wholly owned commercial subsidiaries of Renaissance BioScience Corp. include Renaissance Yeast Inc., which commercializes hydrogen sulfide-preventing wine yeast; Renaissance Ingredients Inc., which commercializes acrylamide-reducing yeast; and Bright Brewers Yeast Inc., which commercializes beer yeast technologies. Detailed information about the Renaissance group of companies can be accessed at www.renaissancebioscience.com .

