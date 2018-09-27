Market Overview

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 27, 2018 7:00am   Comments
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 27, 2018, a cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 10, 2018. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2018.   

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

