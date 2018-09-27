Microbix to Present at Muskoka Capital Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX, Microbix®)), an innovator of biological products and technologies, announces that it will be presenting to investors about Microbix at the Muskoka Capital Conference, organized by Capital Event Conferences and being held at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, Ontario from September 28-30, 2018.



Microbix' CEO, Cameron Groome, will undertake a series of 18 one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the formal portion of the conference. The presentation slides to which he will be speaking have been posted to the Microbix website at www.microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix specializes in developing proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens used in immunoassays or quality assessment products. Microbix' products are sold to more than 100 customers worldwide, primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to create proprietary new products and technologies. Currently it is commercializing two such products, (1) Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and (2) LumiSort™ cell-sorting, a technology platform for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of somatic cells that can be used to enrich cell populations of interest, such as in sexing semen.

Established in 1988, Microbix is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About Capital Event Conferences and the Event

Capital Event Conferences produces seven conferences per year across North America and the Bahamas. Attendees include leading public and private issuers and a range of investors consisting of large book brokers, fund managers, and high net worth investors. Capital Event's unique event formats aim to allow principals to establish new and lasting relationships that lead to financings, open market support, and increased awareness within the investment community. Further information about the Muskoka event is available from its website at www.capitalevent.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Capital Event Conferences and its conferences, Microbix' business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix filings.



For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2018 Microbix Biosystems Inc. Microbix®, Kinlytic® and LumiSort™ are trademarks of the Company