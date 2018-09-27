AGTC to Present at Upcoming Conferences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced management will be participating in the following conferences:



Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference — New York, New York (October 1-3, 2018)

AGTC Chief Scientific Officer Mark Shearman will deliver a company presentation at 9:10 am ET on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM)'s Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa — La Jolla, California (October 3-5, 2018)

AGTC President & Chief Executive Officer Sue Washer will deliver a company presentation at 11:00 am PT on Thursday, October 4, 2018. A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting http://arminvestorday.com/webcast/ .

About AGTC



AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), and otology. The clinical-stage XLRS and XLRP programs, the discovery program in ALD and two additional ophthalmology programs are being developed in collaboration with Biogen, and the optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. In addition to its product pipeline, AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Tom Vickery (PR)

Lazar Partners Ltd.

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8482

dcarey@lazarpartners.com or tvickery@lazarpartners.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com