Golar LNG Partners L.P. Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
Golar LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") advises that the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Limited Partners of the Partnership was held on September 26, 2018 at 09:30 a.m. at Rosewood Tucker's Point, 60 Tucker's Point Drive, Hamilton Parish, Bermuda. The following resolutions were passed:
- To elect Paul Leand as a Class III Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.
- To elect Jeremy Kramer as a Class III Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.
Hamilton,Bermuda
September 27, 2018