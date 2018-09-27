Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Golar LNG Partners L.P. Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting

Globe Newswire  
September 27, 2018 6:59am   Comments
Share:

Golar LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") advises that the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Limited Partners of the Partnership was held on September 26, 2018 at 09:30 a.m. at Rosewood Tucker's Point, 60 Tucker's Point Drive, Hamilton Parish, Bermuda.  The following resolutions were passed:

 

  1. To elect Paul Leand as a Class III Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.
  2. To elect Jeremy Kramer as a Class III Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.

 

Hamilton,Bermuda

September 27, 2018

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga