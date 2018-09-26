Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on September 27, 2018

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) today announced that it will host a conference call to provide an update on the imetelstat collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) on Thursday, September 27th at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (877) 303-9139 or internationally +1 (760) 536-5195. The passcode is 7987354. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to minimize any delay in joining the call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors/events . If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

