Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CHGG Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Our investigation concerns whether Chegg has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had "learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company's family of brands such as EasyBib." The Company reported that approximately 40 million users' data, including username, email address, shipping address, and hashed password, could have been obtained and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

On this news, shares of Chegg fell over 12%, closing at $28.42 on September 26, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Chegg please go to http://www.bespc.com/chegg/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .