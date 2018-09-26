Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Reis, Zoe's Kitchen, and KMG Chemicals on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Reis, Inc., Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., and KMG Chemicals, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS)

Buyer: Moody's Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 30, 2018 and valued at approximately $278 million, Reis stockholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Reis common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Reis and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Reis investigation go to: http://bespc.com/reis/ .

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES)

Buyer: Cava Group

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 17, 2018 and valued at $300 million, Zoe's stockholders will receive $12.75 in cash for each share of Zoe's common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Zoe's and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Zoe's investigation go to: https://bespc.com/zoes/ .

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG)

Buyer: Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, August 15, 2018 and valued at $1.6 billion, KMG stockholders will receive $55.65 per share in cash and 0.20 shares of Cabot Microelectronics for each share of KMG common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether KMG and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the KMG investigation go to: https://bespc.com/kmg / .

