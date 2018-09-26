Niko Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niko Resources Ltd. ("Niko" or the "Company")(TSX:NKO) reports that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 26, 2018, each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of the Company were elected as directors of the Company.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Scott K. Brandt
|10,941,862
|91.99%
|952,870
|8.01%
|Glenn R. Carley
|11,375,855
|95.64%
|518,877
|4.36%
|William T. Hornaday
|11,304,539
|95.04%
|590,193
|4.96%
|E. Alan Knowles
|11,375,855
|95.64%
|518,877
|4.36%
|Christopher Rudge
|10,946,556
|92.03%
|948,176
|7.97%
