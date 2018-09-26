Market Overview

Niko Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
September 26, 2018 6:50pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niko Resources Ltd. ("Niko" or the "Company")(TSX:NKO) reports that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 26, 2018, each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of the Company were elected as directors of the Company.  

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
  Number Percentage Number Percentage
Scott K. Brandt 10,941,862 91.99% 952,870 8.01%
Glenn R. Carley 11,375,855 95.64% 518,877 4.36%
William T. Hornaday 11,304,539 95.04% 590,193 4.96%
E. Alan Knowles 11,375,855 95.64% 518,877 4.36%
Christopher Rudge 10,946,556 92.03% 948,176 7.97%

For further information, please contact:
Niko Resources Ltd. (403) 262-1020, Glen Valk, VP Finance & CFO, or visit the Company's website at www.nikoresources.com.

