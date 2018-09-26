ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABEO biomechanical footwear , the fastest growing comfort footwear brand in the U.S., today announced it will be an exhibitor at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, one of the largest health and wellness expos in the country. ABEO will be onsite to introduce its customized footwear and orthotic collection which utilizes a state-of-the-art scan system for a digitally enhanced fitting process.



The ABEO footwear booth at the expo will feature six high-tech scan stations where attendees will be able to experience a digital scan analysis and shop select ABEO footwear and orthotics onsite or through a kiosk. The collection includes two innovative footwear categories: B.I.O.system® featuring built-in orthotics, and P.R.O.system with interchangeable 3D3 orthotics for total comfort customization.

"As a brand dedicated to building healthy communities by designing innovative products utilizing advanced technologies for the ultimate mobility, we are excited to join the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at the Chicago Marathon," began Andrew Feshbach, Chief Executive Officer at ABEO footwear. "It is a perfect opportunity to introduce the ABEO brand to world-class athletes, as well as marathoners, charity runners, and those dedicated to living healthy, active lifestyles."

Launched in 2010 with the world's first sandal with a custom-fit footbed, ABEO is a leader in the comfort footwear category with innovative products designed to increase mobility for improved foot health and comfort. This will be the first time ABEO will exhibit at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo and there will also be special promotions with The Walking Company, a retail partner with over 180 nationwide locations.

For more information, please visit ABEO at booth #677 at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick place October 5-6th 2018, or go www.abeofootwear.com .

ABOUT ABEO BIOMECHANICAL FOOTWEAR

ABEO® biomechanical footwear™ features a collection of sandals, casuals, dress and athletic styles infused with advanced biomechanical technology for superior support, ultimate comfort, and enhanced total body health and overall wellness. ABEO® biomechanical footwear comprises two innovative, customizable collections: B.I.O.system featuring built-in orthotics and P.R.O.system with interchangeable 3D3 orthotics. For more information regarding personalized footwear solutions by ABEO, visit www.abeofootwear.com .

