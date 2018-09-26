Evine to Attend the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. ("Evine") (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com) will participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference, which is being held October 4, 2018 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.



Evine is scheduled to answer questions about the company in a Fireside Chat format on Thursday, October 4 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. The session will be moderated by Eric Wold, the B. Riley FBR research analyst who covers EVLV. In addition, Evine will conduct one-on-one investor meetings to be held throughout the day at the conference. Participating for management will be Bob Rosenblatt, CEO, and Diana Purcel, CFO.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@brileyfbr.com .

About the Conference

B. Riley FBR's award-winning research analysts have strategically selected approximately 60 leading consumer- and media-focused companies to showcase their stories in front of approximately 300 institutional and high net worth individuals. The event features three tracks of company fireside chats and presentations, plus one-on-one meetings. The event is by invitation only.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

