SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or "the Company") (NASDAQCM: TGTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 25, 2018, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing "that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial met to review ongoing data from the study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of Overall Response Rate (ORR) could not be conducted at this time as the data were not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis." Following this news, shares of TG Therapeutics fell more than 44% to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com